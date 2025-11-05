Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
05.11.2025 19:15:00
Realty Income Reported Earnings Monday. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
There are a great many real estate investment trusts (REITs) available for investment on U.S. stock exchanges. Among this crowded pack, Realty Income (NYSE: O) is quite an outlier. Not only has it been plying its trade -- the company specializes in owning retail properties -- for decades, it has also distinguished itself with its monthly dividend payouts. But did it distinguish itself in the third quarter? Let's burrow into the company's numbers, released after market close Monday, to come up with an answer.Realty Income's revenue in Q3 was slightly over $1.47 billion, which was up a comforting 10% from the same quarter of 2024. Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) grew by a more robust 21% to almost $316 million, equating to $0.35 per share. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
