|
02.02.2023 22:00:00
Redfin to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results on February 16, 2023
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release fourth-quarter 2022 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast on Redfin's Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com.
About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 5,000 people.
Redfin-F
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005185/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Redfin Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Redfin Corporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Redfin Corporation Registered Shs
|8,53
|-3,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.