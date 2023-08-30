|
30.08.2023 22:00:00
Redfin to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present at the following event:
Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference
Wednesday, September 6, at 2:30 p.m. ET
A link to the live webcast, as well as the replay of this presentation, will be available at http://investors.redfin.com.
About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with same day tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home in certain markets can have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Customers who buy and sell with Redfin pay a 1% listing fee, subject to minimums, less than half of what brokerages commonly charge. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.5 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 5,000 people.
Redfin-F
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830747058/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Redfin Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Redfin Corporation Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Redfin Corporation Registered Shs
|8,52
|0,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunkturdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel mit leichten Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil leicht nach. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.