Redwire Corp Shares Rise 11% On Eight-Figure Docking Systems Deal

(RTTNews) - Redwire Corp. (RDW) shares rose 10.94 percent, or $0.70, to $7.14 on Thursday after the space and defense technology company announced an eight-figure agreement with European aerospace firm The Exploration Company.

The stock was trading at $7.14, up from a previous close of $6.44. Shares opened at $6.95 and moved between $6.93 and $7.48 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume stood at 10,591,790 shares, compared with an average volume of 7,994,147. Redwire is now trading within its 52-week range of $4.87 to $26.66, as investors reacted positively to the strategic contract and its long-term growth implications in the global space infrastructure market.