Redwire Aktie
WKN DE: A3D013 / ISIN: US75776W1036
|
18.12.2025 19:13:05
Redwire Corp Shares Rise 11% On Eight-Figure Docking Systems Deal
(RTTNews) - Redwire Corp. (RDW) shares rose 10.94 percent, or $0.70, to $7.14 on Thursday after the space and defense technology company announced an eight-figure agreement with European aerospace firm The Exploration Company.
The stock was trading at $7.14, up from a previous close of $6.44. Shares opened at $6.95 and moved between $6.93 and $7.48 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume stood at 10,591,790 shares, compared with an average volume of 7,994,147. Redwire is now trading within its 52-week range of $4.87 to $26.66, as investors reacted positively to the strategic contract and its long-term growth implications in the global space infrastructure market.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Redwire Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Redwire öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.25
|Ausblick: Redwire mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)