Relay Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Data For RLY-2608 In Breast Cancer Patients

(RTTNews) - Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Monday announced positive interim data for the company's lead drug candidate RLY-2608 in breast cancer patients.

The data showed that despite heavy pre-treatment, patients with PI3Ka-mutated, HR+ (hormone receptor positive), HER2- (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-) breast cancer who received RLY-2608 in combination with FDA-approved breast cancer treatment, fulvestrant, showed clinically meaningful 9.2-month median progression free survival (PFS). Nearly three quarters of patients experienced tumor reductions.

Further, RLY-2608 plus fulvestrant was generally well tolerated in patients treated across all doses as of the data cut-off date.

RLY-2608 is currently being evaluated in ReDiscover, an ongoing first-in-human study. The study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary antitumor activity of RLY-2608 alone; in combination with fulvestrant; as well as in combination with fulvestrant and ribociclib or atirmociclib.