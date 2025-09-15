Tempus AI Aktie
Renalytix Signs Deal With Tempus AI To Avail KidneyintelX.dkd Prognostic Blood Testing In US
(RTTNews) - Renalytix Plc (RENX.L), Monday announced an agreement with Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) to make kidneyintelX.dkd prognostic blood testing more widely available for patients with type 2 diabetes with chronic kidney disease within its US network of healthcare institutions.
The company expects this deal to be instrumental in driving therapeutic and diagnostic innovation through multi-modal data accumulation and analysis in patients in the cardiovascular, renal and metabolic space.
Under the deal, the tests will be processed in a Renalytix laboratory with customized patient results reported electronically to the ordering clinician and patient portal, where applicable.
Currently, Renalytix's stock is surging 90.10 percent, to 11.12 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
