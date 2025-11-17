:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
17.11.2025 18:53:05
Reselling tickets for profit to be outlawed in UK government crackdown
Touts – and ordinary consumers – will no longer be able to charge anything more than price at which they purchased ticket Reselling tickets for profit is to be outlawed under plans due to be announced this week, the Guardian has learned, as the government goes ahead with a long-awaited crackdown on touts and resale platforms such as Viagogo and StubHub.Ministers had been considering allowing touts – and ordinary consumers – to sell on a ticket for up to 130% of face value, as part of a consultation process that ended earlier this year. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
