16.10.2024 12:38:00

Resignation of Non-Executive Director

AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company”) announces that Scott Lawson has resigned as independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 15 October 2024.

Mr. Lawson has made an important contribution to the Company during his tenure, bringing to bear his significant experience in the industry. The Board offers him its sincere thanks and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.

Notes: Other than fees accrued up to the date he ceased to be a director, no other remuneration payment will be made by the Company to Mr Lawson after he ceases to be a non-executive director, nor will any payment for loss of office be made.

