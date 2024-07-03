Resources Connection, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Results on July 18, 2024

Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP) (the "Company,” "we,” "us” and "our”), a global consulting firm, will announce results of operations for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 ended May 25, 2024, after the close of market on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

This release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, July 18, 2024. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations” Events section of the Company’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time by visiting the https://ir.rgp.com/events section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT RGP

Named among Forbes’ World’s Best Management Consulting Firms for 2023, RGP is a global consulting firm based in Irvine, CA (with offices worldwide) focused on delivery consulting services that power clients’ operational needs and change initiatives utilizing a combination of bench and on-demand, expert and diverse talent. As a next-generation human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in co-delivery of enterprise initiatives typically precipitated by business transformation, strategic transactions, or regulatory change. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, employees’, and partners’ success.

We attract top-caliber professionals with in-demand skill sets who seek a workplace environment characterized by choice and control, collaboration and human connection. The trends in today’s marketplace favor flexibility and agility as businesses confront transformation pressures and skilled labor shortages even in the face of protracted economic uncertainty. Our client engagement and talent delivery model offers speed and agility, strongly positioning us to help our clients transform their businesses and workplaces. Our model is especially relevant at a time where cost reduction initiatives drive an enhanced reliance on a flexible workforce to execute transformational projects.

We serve over 1,800 clients around the world with approximately 3,400 professionals collectively engaged from 38 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices. Headquartered in Irvine, California, we are proud to have served 88% of the Fortune 100.

The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http://www.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703924625/en/