RG6501 (OpRegen®) Phase 1/2a Results to Be Featured at 2023 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting in Presentation by Eyal Banin, M.D., Ph.D.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that results from imaging analyses of structural changes in addition to visual data from a Phase 1/2a clinical study of RG6501 (OpRegen), will be presented at the 2023 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (ARVO 2023). The meeting will be held April 23 – 27, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. The presentation, "Exploratory optical coherence tomography (OCT) analysis in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) treated by OpRegen: Results from the Phase 1/2a trial” will be featured as part of the Paper Session, on April 25, 2023 between 12:30 PM to 12:45 PM MDT, by Eyal Banin, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Retinal and Macular Degenerations (CRMD), Department of Ophthalmology at Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center (presentation number 2826, session number 331). RG6501 (OpRegen) is a retinal pigment epithelium cell transplant therapy currently in development for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It is being developed under an exclusive worldwide collaboration between Lineage, Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a clinical study in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05626114).

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, Inc. (ARVO) was founded in 1928 in Washington, DC by a group of 73 ophthalmologists. ARVO is the largest and most respected eye and vision research organization in the world. ARVO members include nearly 11,000 researchers from over 75 countries. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders. For more information, please visit https://www.arvo.org/ or follow the association on Twitter @ARVOInfo.

About Geographic Atrophy

Geographic atrophy (GA) is an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by severe loss of visual function. GA is a leading cause of adult blindness in the developed world, affecting at least 5 million people globally. There are two forms of advanced AMD: neovascular AMD and GA. GA and neovascular AMD can occur simultaneously in the same eye, and patients treated for neovascular AMD may still go on to develop GA. GA typically affects both eyes.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical and preclinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include five allogeneic ("off-the-shelf”) product candidates: (i) OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, is being developed under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; (iii) VAC2, a dendritic cell therapy produced from Lineage’s VAC technology platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; (iv) ANP1, an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; and (v) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on Twitter @LineageCell.

