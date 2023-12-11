Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, announced the appointment of Riaz Raihan as Chief Digital Officer, effective December 11. Raihan will report to Chair and CEO Dave Regnery as part of the executive leadership team and will lead the digital strategy for Trane Technologies globally.

Riaz Raihan joins Trane Technologies as Chief Digital Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"The appointment of Riaz as Chief Digital Officer is an exciting milestone for Trane Technologies as we continue to broaden our digital services and solutions,” said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "With his deep digital and technology experience and passion for the customer, Riaz will be a great addition to our team as we innovate for our customers, create value for our shareholders and contribute to a sustainable future.”

As Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Raihan will advance the digital strategy and vision for Trane Technologies and deepen the company’s digital capabilities, technology and offerings. His appointment supports Trane Technologies’ continued leadership in creating advanced digital services and solutions that help customers reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, manage energy and asset performance, and unlock operational cost savings.

Raihan brings a proven ability to drive consistent revenue growth and build strong global customer and partner relationships with diverse, high-performing teams. His extensive experience encompasses digital strategy and transformation, the internet of things (IoT), general management, sales and marketing, product development and partnerships. Raihan was ranked in the world’s Top 25 Software Product Executives in 2021 and 2022 by The Software Report.

Most recently, Raihan served as advisor to the CEO and ELT at Alight, an AI-driven services firm, where he developed a three-year digital transformation. He simultaneously served as president at Alida CX, a global leader in digital customer experience management. Prior to that, Raihan led billion-dollar business units at global technology companies SAP AG, Cisco Systems and Infor Global. Early in his career, he worked as a management consultant with Ernst & Young and Accenture, after earning his mechanical engineering and MBA degrees.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability innovations and commitments, and the anticipated impact of these innovations and commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

