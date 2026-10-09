Swiss Marketplace Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41J5Q / ISIN: CH1484953687
|
09.10.2026 14:01:14
Ricardo fixes security vulnerability affecting user data
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SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media release
Ricardo, part of SMG Swiss Marketplace Group, has identified unauthorised access to personal data linked to orders on its platform. Email addresses and passwords were not exposed. The security vulnerability that allowed this access was promptly fixed.
Ricardo detected suspicious activity on its servers on 7 October 2026 and initiated immediate technical measures to secure its systems. The security vulnerability that allowed this access has been fully resolved. The ensuing investigation has since established that personal data relating to approximately 890 thousand user accounts was exposed. The exposed data was limited to names, postal addresses and telephone numbers and, for business users, company names. Email addresses and passwords were not affected.
Ricardo is informing affected users directly about the incident, its implications and the precautions they can take. In accordance with legal requirements, Ricardo has notified the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC). Ricardo will also file a criminal complaint with the police and report the incident to the Swiss National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
Contact
About SMG Swiss Marketplace Group
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMG Swiss Marketplace Group Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 36
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 900 73 91
|E-mail:
|info@swissmarketplace.group
|Internet:
|https://swissmarketplace.group
|ISIN:
|CH1484953687
|Valor:
|148495368
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2413310
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2413310 09.10.2026 CET/CEST
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|29,40
|-1,34%
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