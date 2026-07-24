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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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24.07.2026 13:34:00
Rigetti Computing Is Trading Under $15: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) is one of the most prominent pure-play names in the emerging quantum computing space.It is important to note that this is an early-stage technology that is years away, maybe even a decade or more, from being ready for wide commercial adoption. However, according to a 2026 report from McKinsey, quantum computing could deliver $1.3 trilion to $2.7 trillion in economic value to companies by 2035. And the space is growing. In 2025, according to McKinsey, quantum computing companies generated about $1 billion in revenue. In 2028, they expect that to grow to $4.4 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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