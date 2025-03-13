Rio Tinto, Edify Sign Solar And Battery Hybrid Services Deals For Queensland Aluminium Operations

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) and Edify Energy have entered into two new solar and battery hybrid services agreements to enhance the supply of reliable and competitively priced electricity to Rio Tinto's Gladstone aluminium operations in Queensland.

As per the agreements, Rio Tinto will purchase 90% of the power and battery storage capacity generated by the Smoky Creek & Guthrie's Gap Solar Power Stations for 20 years. Edify Energy will build, own, and operate the projects, with construction due to begin in late 2025 and targeting completion in 2028.

Located in Central Queensland, the adjacent Smoky Creek & Guthrie's Gap Solar Power Stations, will together feature 600MWac of solar and 600MW / 2,400MWh of battery storage.