26.03.2024 02:22:32
Rio Tinto Pledges $10 Mln For Minna Oval Development Project In Tom Price
(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it will contribute $10 million to the Shire of Ashburton to help fund the Minna Oval Development Project in Tom Price.
The project includes the development of a clubhouse, undercover sports viewing areas, changerooms and toilets, a commercial kitchen and kiosk, and a new shaded playground. These facilities will be used by local sporting organisations and the adjacent North Tom Price Primary school.
Rio Tinto noted that the $10 million commitment is in addition to the $37.5 million contribution made by the company to support the Inspire Community Partnership Agreement over a 10-year period.
