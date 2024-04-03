|
03.04.2024 03:09:30
Rio Tinto To Manage Ranger Rehabilitation Project For ERA
(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it will manage the Ranger Rehabilitation Project in Australia's Northern Territory on behalf of Energy Resources of Australia Ltd or ERA, under a new Management Services Agreement signed.
Transition to Rio Tinto management of the project will start immediately and is expected to take about three months.
Rio Tinto owns 86.3% of ERA's shares.
Under the Management Services Agreement, Rio Tinto and ERA aim to complete the Ranger Rehabilitation Project in the safest and most efficient way, and to a standard that will establish an environment similar to the adjacent Kakadu National Park and that is consistent with the wishes of the Traditional Owners of the land, the Mirarr people.
Rio Tinto plans to build on the expertise and relationships existing within the ERA team to finalise required studies and execute the necessary rehabilitation activities.
Rio Tinto noted that management of ERA matters outside the Ranger Rehabilitation Project, including corporate matters, financial affairs, assets and governance will remain the responsibility of ERA.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.4 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rio Tinto PLCShs Sponsored American Deposit.Receipts Repr.4 Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schlussendlich unentschlossen -- ATX schließt im Plus-- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt zog am Mittwoch an. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete die Sitzung im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinig. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.