Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN: 855018 / ISIN: AU000000RIO1
|
26.11.2025 19:04:10
Rio Tinto to sell US boron assets
Rio Tinto (ASX, LSE: RIO) is looking to sell its boron assets in California as part of the group’s ongoing efforts to simplify its operating model, according to Bloomberg.On Wednesday, the media outlet reported that the Australian mining major will sell all its US boron assets, which include a mine and processing operations in the Mojave Desert town named after the element. Also being sold are Rio’s refinery and shipping facility in Los Angeles port and its Owens Lake mining operation near Sierra Nevada.Together, these California assets meet about 30% of global demand for boron, according to the company’s website.Boron is currently used in a variety of industrial applications, including in fertilizer, glass and ceramics manufacturing, fiberglass insulation and for strengthening metal alloys. The United States, despite already establishing itself as a leading producer, recently included boron on its latest critical minerals list, citing its key role in economic and national security-related products such as permanent rare earth magnets.$2 billion in valueRio’s California boron mine has been active well before its acquisition in 1967. Now in its 100th year of operation, it has become a world-leading producer of borates and boron chemicals. The deposit’s reserves are sufficient to support production through the early 2040s.A sale of the boron mine reflects Rio’s strategy to simplify its operations structure under new chief executive Simon Trott. Since taking the helm three months ago, Trott has reorganized the group into three divisions and ordered a review of the minerals unit, which includes borates. The company currently makes nearly all its earnings from iron ore, copper and aluminum.Rio has engaged two major banks — UBS Group AG and JPMorgan Chase — to advise on the sales process, which is expected to start in the next fortnight, Bloomberg said. According to its sources. Rio’s boron assets could fetch as much as $2 billion, with private equity firms or chemical producers the likely bidders.(With files from Bloomberg)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.25
|Rio Tinto-Aktie aber im Plus: Mongolische Kupfermine - Behörden untersuchen Korruptionsvorwürfe (Dow Jones)
|
14.10.25
|Rio Tinto-Aktie fällt: Eisenerz-Förderung im dritten Quartal stabil (Dow Jones)
|
07.10.25
|Rio Tinto baut Bergbaukapazitäten aus: Erweiterung der Mine West Angelas - Aktie trotzdem rot (Dow Jones)
|
01.10.25
|Rio Tinto-Aktie fester: Gladstone-Kraftwerk soll offenbar früher vom Netz gehen (Dow Jones)
|
27.08.25
|Strukturwandel bei Rio Tinto: Neuer CEO ernennt Eisenerz-Chef - Aktie springt an (Dow Jones)
|
27.08.25
|New Rio Tinto chief shakes up miner’s operations (Financial Times)
|
25.08.25
|Rio Tinto unterbricht Arbeiten in Guinea - Stipp am Simandou-Eisenerzprojekt (Dow Jones)
|
20.08.25