Aon Aktie
WKN DE: A2P2JR / ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54
|
15.07.2025 04:00:12
Rising AI-Driven Cyber Attacks and Geopolitical Tensions Shaping Asia Pacific Cyber Risk Landscape, Aon study
|
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has released the Asia Pacific (APAC) findings from its 2025 Cyber Risk Report. The report underscores the increasing complexity of artificial intelligence (AI) driven cyber attacks and the prevalence of geopolitical tensions on cyber risks in the region.
"In 2025, global and regional geostrategic tensions remain a key driver of cyber risk for companies in APAC. This trend is likely to accelerate with nation-state-backed threat actors continuing to employ cyber campaigns to facilitate conflicts or instigate grey-zone operations for the purposes of economic coercion, corporate espionage, or to harm regional rivals by targeting strategically important economic infrastructure," said Adam Peckman, head of risk consulting and cyber solutions in APAC and global head of cyber risk consulting at Aon. "As cyber threats grow more complex and interconnected, companies need a clearer view of their exposure, stronger alignment between cyber security and insurance strategies, and the tools to make better, data-driven decisions."
Aon's 2025 Cyber Risk Report draws on proprietary data from the firm's CyQu platform, a patented global e-submission tool that streamlines the cyber insurance intake process and empowers organisations with actionable insights into their cyber exposures and insurability, helping to strengthen both underwriting outcomes and cyber risk management strategies.
The APAC insights from the Aon's 2025 Cyber Risk Report can be found here.
Hashtag: #Aon
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
News Source: Aon
15/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aon PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
04:00
|Rising AI-Driven Cyber Attacks and Geopolitical Tensions Shaping Asia Pacific Cyber Risk Landscape, Aon study (EQS Group)
|
02.07.25
|Aon Survey Highlights the Critical Role of Skills in Shaping the Future Workforce Across APAC (EQS Group)
|
30.06.25
|S&P 500-Papier Aon-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Aon-Aktionäre freuen (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.25
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 legt schlussendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.25
|Freitagshandel in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.25
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
27.06.25
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
09.06.25
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)