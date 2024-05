Rivian Automotive Climbs 6% In Pre-market Ahead Of Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of EV maker Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) were rising more than 6 percent in pre-market on Tuesday to $11.04, ahead of first-quarter results scheduled to be reported today after the market closes.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report a loss of $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion for the first quarter.

On Monday, Rivian shares had closed at $10.33, up 2.58 percent. The stock has been trading in the range of $8.26 - $28.06 in the last 1 year.