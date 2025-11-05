Rivian Automotive Aktie

Rivian Automotive für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C47B / ISIN: US76954A1034

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
05.11.2025 03:56:38

Rivian Automotive Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) reported that its third quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $1.173 billion from $1.100 billion last year. But loss per share narrowed to $0.96 from $1.08 in the prior year.

Consolidated revenues were $1.558 billion for the quarter, representing a 78% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Analysts expected the company to report a loss of $0.86 per share and revenues of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Rivian produced 10,720 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois during the quarter. The company delivered 13,201 vehicles to customers, marking what is expected to be its highest delivery quarter of the year, as previously indicated.

Rivian's current outlook for 2025 includes vehicle deliveries in the range of 41,500 to 43,500 units. The company also expects adjusted EBITDA to fall between negative $2,000 million and negative $2,250 million for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rivian Automotivemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rivian Automotivemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rivian Automotive 11,12 2,77% Rivian Automotive

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Minus -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließlcih uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch schwächer zu. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert mit Verlusten. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten geht es zur Wochemitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen