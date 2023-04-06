Rivian Hires Martin Huelder as Vice President, Commercial - Europe

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced it has hired Martin Huelder as Vice President for its commercial division in Europe. Huelder joins Rivian from Mercedes Benz, where he has been for nearly 30 years.

Huelder joined Mercedes-Benz in 1995 and has held several positions at the company. Most recently he was Head of Data Driven Sales and Retail Development. Prior to that, Huelder was Director of Product Management for Large Cars including the S, E, C, GLC and EQC classes. At Rivian, Huelder will oversee the company’s European commercial and go-to-market strategy.

Martin Huelder as Vice President, Europe said:

"I’m thrilled to be joining Rivian at such an important stage of its journey. Rivian has taken the US and Canadian market by storm, so I’m incredibly excited about the prospect of helping to bring Rivian to Europe.”



