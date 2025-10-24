Rivian Automotive Aktie
WKN DE: A3C47B / ISIN: US76954A1034
|
24.10.2025 23:08:50
Rivian Settles 2022 Securities Class Action For $250 Million
(RTTNews) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) announced it has agreed to settle the 2022 securities class action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California - Crews v. Rivian Automotive, Inc. et al., Case No. 2:22-cv-01524-JLS-E.
The company emphasized that the settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing, stating the decision allows Rivian to direct its focus and resources toward the planned 2026 launch of its mass-market R2 vehicle.
Under the proposed settlement, subject to court approval, Rivian will pay $250 million to resolve claims on behalf of investors who purchased Rivian Class A common stock between November 10, 2021, and March 10, 2022. The payment will be funded through $67 million in directors' and officers' liability insurance and $183 million in cash reserves.
Once approved, the settlement will fully resolve all claims against Rivian and the other defendants.
RIVN currently trades at $12.99, or 0.73% lower on the NasdaqGS.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rivian Automotivemehr Nachrichten
|
20.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Rivian Automotive legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Rivian Automotive zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.25
|Rivian kann Verlust deutlich eindämmen: Rivian-Aktie dennoch etwas tiefer - Milliardeninvestition von Volkswagen erwartet (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.25
|Ausblick: Rivian Automotive legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)