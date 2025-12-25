:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.12.2025 01:33:00

Rivian Stock Popped 15% Thursday, but There Could Be Room to Run

With the Trump administration pulling back support for electric vehicles (EVs), adding tariffs to automotive import vehicles and parts, and removing the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, it's going to be tough for the U.S. EV industry to expand in the near term. That creates a scary environment for young EV start-ups such as Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN).But here's a little good news for Rivian investors while they wait for the highly anticipated R2 to hit the roads next year.Rivian investors received a vote of confidence from Baird analyst Ben Kallo, as he upgraded Rivian shares from hold to buy and also bumped the price target from $14 up to $25 per share. Thirty percent of analysts covering the stock say its shares are a buy, according to FactSet. But what exactly is driving this analyst's belief?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen