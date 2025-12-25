:be Aktie
Rivian Stock Spiked 67% in 2025. Here's Why 2026 Could Be Even More Profitable for Investors.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has performed very well thus far in 2025. Shares are up nearly 70% since the year began, with nearly all of those gains booked over the past month or two. Why is the market suddenly so bullish on Rivian stock?There are two reasons: artificial intelligence (AI) and new, cheaper models. We'll discuss both of these catalysts in a moment. But the important takeaway here is that Rivian as a business is reaching a critical inflection point. Next year could be transformational for the company, with Rivian achieving what few electric vehicle (EV) stocks have achieved in the history of EVs. Over the past decade, more than 30 EV companies have gone under. The reason for these failures is obvious if you look under the hood. Starting an EV manufacturing business takes more than just a good idea -- it takes billions of dollars.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
