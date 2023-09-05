|
Rivian to participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced that on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM PT, Rivian CFO Claire McDonough will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.
A live webcast will be available here.
About Rivian:
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.
