05.09.2023 22:15:00

Rivian to participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced that on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM PT, Rivian CFO Claire McDonough will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

A live webcast will be available here.

About Rivian:

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

