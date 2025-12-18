Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
18.12.2025 02:05:00
Rivian's Stock Is On Track for Its Best Year Since Going Public. Can It Continue Its Rally in 2026?
Shares of electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have been soaring this year, up more than 40% since January. They're on track for their best performance since the company went public back in 2021. Last year, they were down by 43% and the year before that, they rose by 27%. And in 2022, when the market crashed, Rivian's shares tanked by a staggering 82%. For years, Rivian has struggled to win over growth investors due to its poor financial results, but things have been looking much better for shareholders of late. The big question, however, is whether this rally can continue in 2026 or if the automotive stock may be due for a decline in the near future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!