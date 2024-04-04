04.04.2024 14:52:47

RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification

 04 April 2024

 

RM plc

 

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Christopher Humphrey

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director (Person discharging managerial responsibilities)

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares in RM plc (“Shares”)

b)

Identification code

RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39)

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

£0.565

30,000

£0.58625

30,000

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Price 
  • Volume
  • Price
  • Volume
  • Total Price

 

 

£0.565

30,000

£0.58625

30,000

£34,537.50

 

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-03 and 2024-04-04 (BST)

g)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Anna Humphrey

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities, being Christopher Humphrey, non-executive director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

RM plc

b)

LEI code

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares in RM plc (“Shares”)

b)

Identification code

RM ORD GBP0.0228571428571 (GB00BJT0FF39)

c)

Nature of this transaction

Purchase of shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

£0.565

20,000

£0.58625

20,000

 

e)

Aggregated information

  • Price 
  • Volume
  • Price
  • Volume
  • Total Price

 

 

£0.565

20,000

£0.58625

20,000

£23,025

 

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-03 and 2024-04-04 (BST)

g)

Place of transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

Contact:

 

RM plc

 

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary

dfattal@rm.com 


