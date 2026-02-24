24 February 2026

RM plc

Notification of Full Year Results

RM plc (“RM”, the “Company”) will announce its full year results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2025 on Thursday 5 March 2026.

A presentation by management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company’s Sparklive event page and RM’s website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from:

RM plc – FY25 Results Presentation | SparkLive | LSEG and www.rm.com/investor-hub

Contacts:

RM plc investorrelations@rm.com

Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer

Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and investor relations

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822

Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)

Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)

Notes to Editors:

About RM

RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome.

RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses are