RM Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
|
24.02.2026 16:45:45
RM plc: Notification of Full Year Results
|
RM plc (RM.)
24 February 2026
RM plc
Notification of Full Year Results
RM plc (“RM”, the “Company”) will announce its full year results for the twelve months ended 30 November 2025 on Thursday 5 March 2026.
A presentation by management for analysts and investors will be published on the Company’s Sparklive event page and RM’s website following the publication of the RNS at 7:00am and can be accessed from:
RM plc – FY25 Results Presentation | SparkLive | LSEG and www.rm.com/investor-hub
Contacts:
RM plc investorrelations@rm.com
Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer
Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary and investor relations
Headland Consultancy (Financial PR) +44 203 805 4822
Chloe Francklin (cfrancklin@headlandconsultancy.com)
Dan Mahoney (dmahoney@headlandconsultancy.com)
Notes to Editors:
About RM
RM was founded in 1973, with a mission to improve the educational outcomes of learners worldwide. More than fifty years on, we are a trusted global EdTech, digital learning and assessment solution provider, transforming learners, educators, and accreditors to be more productive, resilient, and sustainable. Our simple approach enables us to deliver best in class solutions to optimise accreditation outcome.
RM is focused on delivering a consistently high-quality digital experience, acting as a trusted consultative partner to provide solutions that deliver real impact for learners worldwide. Our three businesses are
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|Sequence No.:
|419082
|EQS News ID:
|2280942
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RM PLC
|
16:45
|RM plc: Notification of Full Year Results (EQS Group)
|
13.02.26
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
09.02.26
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
27.01.26
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
16.12.25
|RM plc: RM plc Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
11.12.25
|RM plc: Full year trading update (EQS Group)
|
20.10.25
|RM plc: PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
15.10.25
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)