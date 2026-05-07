RM Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
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07.05.2026 17:47:17
RM plc: Result of AGM
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RM plc (RM.)
7 May 2026
RM plc
Results of Annual General Meeting 2026
At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of RM plc (the “Company”), held on 7 May 2026, all resolutions contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026 were passed by a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below.
As at 7 May 2026, the AGM voting record date, the number of ordinary shares in issue and the total number of voting rights in the Company was 98,085,543.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
For more information, please contact: Daniel Fattal - Company Secretary RM plc - dfattal@rm.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|Sequence No.:
|426791
|EQS News ID:
|2323490
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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