RM Aktie

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WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39

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07.05.2026 17:47:17

RM plc: Result of AGM

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Result of AGM

07-May-2026 / 16:47 GMT/BST

7 May 2026

RM plc

  

Results of Annual General Meeting 2026

 

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of RM plc (the “Company”), held on 7 May 2026, all resolutions contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026 were passed by a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below.

 

Resolution

In Favour

Against

Withheld

 

Votes

Votes %

Votes

Votes %

Votes

Ordinary Resolutions:

 

 

 

 

 

1.     To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025

84,953,288

99.99

3,540

0.01

6,018

2.     To re-elect Helen Stevenson as a Director of the Company

83,931,182

98.79

1,030,646

1.21

1,018

3.     To re-elect Mark Cook as a Director of the Company

84,553,086

99.52

408,742

0.48

1,018

4.     To re-elect Richard Smothers as a Director of the Company

84,553,086

99.52

408,742

0.48

1,018

5.     To re-elect Simon Goodwin as a Director of the Company

84,553,086

99.52

408,550

0.48

1,210

6.     To re-elect Christopher Humphrey as a Director of the Company

84,553,278

99.52

408,550

0.48

1,018

7.     To re-elect Carolyn Dawson as a Director of the Company

84,553,178

99.52

408,650

0.48

1,018

8.     To re-appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as auditor of the Company

84,951,358

99.99

10,470

0.01

1,018

9.     To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor

84,942,659

99.99

8,732

0.01

11,455

10.   To approve the Remuneration Report for 2025

84,540,017

99.52

409,650

0.48

13,179

11.   To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company

84,913,418

99.96

37,973

0.04

11,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special Resolutions:

 

 

 

 

 

12.    To disapply statutory pre-emption rights

84,355,811

99.29

605,825

0.71

1,210

13.    To disapply statutory pre-emption rights for acquisitions or specified capital investment

84,355,811

99.29

606,017

0.71

1,018

14.    To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares

84,952,980

99.99

8,848

0.01

1,018

15.    To authorise the Company to call a General Meeting on 14 clear days' notice

84,551,964

99.52

409,864

0.48

1,018

As at 7 May 2026, the AGM voting record date, the number of ordinary shares in issue and the total number of voting rights in the Company was 98,085,543.

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

For more information, please contact: Daniel Fattal - Company Secretary RM plc - dfattal@rm.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
Sequence No.: 426791
EQS News ID: 2323490

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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