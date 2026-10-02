RM Aktie

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WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39

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02.10.2026 17:45:03

RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.)
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

02-Oct-2026 / 16:45 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJT0FF39

Issuer Name

RM PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aberforth Partners LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

 

 

Nortrust Nominees Ltd

 

 

 

 

London

 

 

 

 

United kingdom

 

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Oct-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Oct-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

24.915000

0.000000

24.915000

24438311

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

16.360000

0.000000

16.360000

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

 

 

GB00BJT0FF39

 

 

0

24438311

0.000000

24.915000

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.A

 

 

24438311

24.915000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.B1

 

 

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub

  Total 8.B2

 

 

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

If date does not apply, explain below

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

02-Oct-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Edinburgh, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
Sequence No.: 445346
EQS News ID: 2409794

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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