Robinhood Aktie

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

27.11.2025 09:05:00

Robinhood Stock Is Up 1,000% Over the Past 3 Years. Is Its Run Finally Over?

The market has been in strong bull shape over the past few years, driven by artificial intelligence (AI). But AI stocks aren't the only game in town these days. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has been crushing the market, up more than 1,000% over the past three years. The financial disruptor is attracting new clients and benefiting from high trading activity, and it's expanding its platform to monetize its market and create long-term opportunities.However, Robinhood stock started to slide last week. Is the tide turning, or is this an opportunity to buy on a short-term dip? Let's see what's happening.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
