Robinhood Aktie

WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027

10.12.2025 22:23:00

Robinhood Stock Is Up 1,500% in Just 3 Years. Here's Why It's Still a Good Buy Heading Into 2026.

One of the great growth stories in recent years has been Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD). Its popularity took off when meme stocks were surging in value during the pandemic. Over the years, it has continued to grow in size while expanding its operations.Since 2023, the stock has skyrocketed an incredible 1,500%, making it one of the best growth stocks to own in recent years. Yet despite this massive rally, I think the stock may go even higher in the future. Here's why Robinhood stock can still be a good investment to put in your portfolio today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
