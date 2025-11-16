Real Estate Aktie
Robotic Surgery Will Explode: Buy This Healthcare Stock Before Its 50% Run.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) isn't at the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. It makes surgical robots, which are very clearly a medical device.And yet you'll find Intuitive Surgical in the First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ: ROBT), a popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) dedicated to the AI space. That little nugget of information could be what helps drive Intuitive Surgical's shares 50% higher or more from where they are today.One key aspect for investors to understand about Intuitive is that it is a growth stock. It's a fairly large business today, but the stock has a tendency to experience significant sell-offs even as it rises over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
