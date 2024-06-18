Roche Obtains FDA Clearance On Digital Pathology Solution For Diagnostic Use

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said Tuesday that its whole-slide imaging system, the Roche Digital Pathology Dx (VENTANA DP 200), has received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Digital pathology refers to the digitalisation of the traditional pathology workflow, starting from slide scanning, to visualisation, to analysis. Digital pathology is transforming traditional histopathology by improving efficiency, depth of analysis, and opportunity for collaboration in pathology workflows.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.