Roche's 4-in-1 Test For COVID, Flu, RSV Gets FDA Emergency Use Nod

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization for its cobas liat SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A/B & RSV nucleic acid test, an automated multiplex real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay on the cobas liat system.

Producing results in just 20 minutes on a compact analyser suitable for most healthcare settings, the test uses either a single nasopharyngeal or anterior nasal-swab sample to confirm or rule out infection with SARS-CoV-2, influenza A virus, influenza B virus and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

In 2025, Roche intends to seek FDA 510(k) clearance and a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) waiver in the United States for the new test, with plans for commercial launch in other markets worldwide following CE-IVDR approval.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

