Roper Technologies Raises Full-year Outlook

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Friday raised its full-year earnings outlook.

Roper now expects EPS in the range of $18.05 - $18.25 for the full year, up from the previous guidance of $17.85 - $18.15. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company sees adjusted EPS of $4.42 - $4.46. The consensus estimate stands at $4.49.

First-quarter results:

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $382 million, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $284.3 million, or $2.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $1.68 billion from $1.47 billion last year.