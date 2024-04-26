|
26.04.2024 13:56:28
Roper Technologies Raises Full-year Outlook
(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Friday raised its full-year earnings outlook.
Roper now expects EPS in the range of $18.05 - $18.25 for the full year, up from the previous guidance of $17.85 - $18.15. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $18.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the second quarter, the company sees adjusted EPS of $4.42 - $4.46. The consensus estimate stands at $4.49.
First-quarter results:
Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $382 million, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $284.3 million, or $2.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.41 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $1.68 billion from $1.47 billion last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roper Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.24
|Ausblick: Roper Industries präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
11.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Roper Industries stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Roper Industries Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Roper Industries Inc.
|503,60
|0,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.