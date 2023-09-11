Rosemary Mazanet, M.D., PhD. Joins Columbia Care's Board of Directors

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care” or the "Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced the transition of Rosemary Mazanet, M.D., PhD., from Chief Scientific Officer, a role she has held since 2017, to a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Mazanet began advising Columbia Care in 2013 and then joined its Scientific Advisory Board as its Chair in 2015. Since 2013, she has played an integral role of developing groundbreaking form factors specifically for palliative care, such as pressed tablets. She also oversaw the creation of the seminal cannabis observational database that has provided analysis used in peer-reviewed journals, such as JAMA and the Journal of Palliative Medicine and by many of the nation’s leading academic and medical institutions such as National Institutes of Health, Columbia University, New York University, Mount Sinai, University of Southern California, and RAND Corporation. This database has also been used by policymakers at the federal and state level contributing to the development of cannabis policies that have advanced the industry. Following review and consideration, Dr. Mazanet was recommended for appointment by the Company’s Nominating and Governance Committee given her ability to contribute and add value to the Board based of her extensive medical, scientific, Company, industry, and public company experience.

"The consumers and communities we serve are always at the heart of what we do. Rosemary has been a leading voice and organizational leader as Columbia Care developed and evolved, while at the same time, serving as a pillar to ensure we maintained fidelity to our mission of improving peoples’ lives. We are grateful to her ongoing commitment as well as for the expertise and knowledge she has shared with us over the last decade. I know she will continue to add significant value as a member of our Board of Directors. Congratulations, Rosemary and thank you," said Nicholas Vita, CEO, Columbia Care.

Dr. Mazanet began her career in Internal Medicine and Oncology at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute before starting at Amgen in the early 1990s as the head of Clinical Research. At Amgen, Dr. Mazanet held broad responsibilities as one of the first U.S. trained clinician scientists in her field, where she led multiple successful product development initiatives, including FDA panel presentations for groundbreaking stem-cell therapies such as Neupogen. Following her time at Amgen, she moved into public equity in 1998 when she joined Oracle Partners LLC in New York as a General Partner. Since that time, she has been a presence in public and private equity biotech and specialty pharma investments. In addition to the Columbia Care Board of Directors, Dr. Mazanet is also an Emeritus Trustee at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and the Co-Chair of the Leonard Davis Institute Executive Advisory Board at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Mazanet graduated magna cum laude from the University of Virginia and completed her graduate work at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School and Harvard Medical School.

