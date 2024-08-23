Royal Gold Presenting at the 2024 Jefferies Industrials Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will present at the 2024 Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York, New York.

Alistair Baker, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development, will address conference participants on Thursday, September 5, at 7:30 a.m. EDT (5:30 a.m. MDT) in a fireside chat lasting 30 minutes. The presentation will be live streamed and will be available for on-demand viewing approximately 15 minutes following the conclusion of the live event. The replay may be accessed on the Company’s website at www.royalgold.com, under Investors/Events & Presentations.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned interests on 177 properties on five continents, including interests on 38 producing mines and 22 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240823367485/en/