11.12.2023 20:22:00
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, December 13
Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, December 13 at 12:00 p.m. EST (11:00 a.m. CST / 10:00 a.m. MST / 9:00 a.m. PST), and access to a replay of the event will be available on our website the week of December 18 or may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-rgld-2023-12-13-120000
- To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the link above using the latest version of Google Chrome.
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned interests on 181 properties on five continents, including interests on 39 producing mines and 22 development-stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD.” The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211268109/en/
|
