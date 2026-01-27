Rara Terra Minerals Aktie
ISIN: CA75382L1031
|
27.01.2026 13:08:04
RTX Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $1.622 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $1.482 billion, or $1.10 per share, last year.
Excluding items, RTX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.111 billion or $1.55 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $24.238 billion from $21.623 billion last year.
RTX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.622 Bln. vs. $1.482 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $24.238 Bln vs. $21.623 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rara Terra Minerals Corp.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.