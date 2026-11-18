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18.11.2026 18:47:13
S&P/TSX Composite Hits 5-Month Low On Commodity Rout
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market fell to a 5-month low on Wednesday as materials and energy stocks tumbled, weighed down by weak commodity prices.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged to 34,555.55, losing more than 750 points in the process, was down 510.53 points or 1.45% at 34,804.77 about half an hour past noon.
Healthcare, consumer discretionary, real estate and utilities stocks found some support. Tech and communications stocks turned in a mixed performance.
The Materials Capped Index plunged 7% as gold and silver front-month futures dropped by about 3% and 5%, respectively. Copper futures fell nearly 6%.
Ero Copper, the biggest loser in the Materials Capped Index, tumbled 11.5%. Lundin Mining, Trekor Metals, Iamgold Corp., Endeavour Silver Corp., Ssr Mining, Hudbay Minerals, Ngex Minerals, Equinox Gold Resources, Agnico Eagle Mines, Eldorada Gold, Kinross Gold and First Quantum Minerals fell 7%-10%.
Financials stocks Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Manulife Financial and Sun Life Financial shed 1%-2%. Sprott Inc declined 2.8%.
The Energy Capped Index fell 4% as oil prices tanked 4.4% to $82.29 a barrel. Among the major losers in the sector, Baytex Energy, Ces Energy Solutions, Kelt Exploration, Whitecap Resources, Parex Resources, Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Vermilion Energy and Cenovus Energy shed 4%-6%.
In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed that new home prices in Canada fell 0.2% month over month in October, missing market expectations of a 0.1% rise and matching September's reading, which marked the steepest drop since May.
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