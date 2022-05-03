+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 15:00:00

Salesforce Ranked #1 CRM Provider for Ninth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced that it has been ranked the #1 CRM provider by the International Data Corporation (IDC) in its latest Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker. This is the ninth consecutive #1 CRM ranking for Salesforce.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

The ranking comes after a year in which the CRM market accelerated. During that time, Salesforce grew its overall market share position and increased its revenue growth. Additionally, the data shows that Salesforce is the market share leader in IDC's segments for sales applications, customer service applications, marketing applications, model-driven application platforms, and enterprise community applications*.

"In this digital work-from-anywhere era, companies need to adapt their business models to address customers' evolving needs," said David Schmaier, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce. "We are grateful to be recognized as the #1 CRM by IDC, underpinning how companies across every industry continue to engage Salesforce, as a trusted digital advisor who can help accelerate their efforts to build direct relationships with their customers, employees, partners, and more."

In addition to being the #1 CRM provider worldwide, Salesforce is also the #1 market share leader for CRM in Asia-Pacific (including Japan), Latin America, North America, and Western Europe.

IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, April 2021.

*CRM market includes the following IDC-defined functional markets: Sales Force Productivity and Management, Marketing Campaign Management, Customer Service, Contact Center, Advertising, and Digital Commerce Applications.

More information

To view the report and learn more, click here.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-ranked-1-crm-provider-for-ninth-consecutive-year-301538342.html

SOURCE Salesforce

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Salesforcemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Salesforcemehr Analysen

25.04.22 Salesforce Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.03.22 Salesforce Outperform Credit Suisse Group
02.03.22 Salesforce Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.03.22 Salesforce Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.03.22 Salesforce Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Salesforce 167,90 0,18% Salesforce

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien -- Hang Seng verliert
In Asien sind weiterhin die meisten Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen, in Hongkong geht es aber nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen