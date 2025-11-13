Sally Beauty Shares Rise 5% Despite Weak Q1 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) shares climbed 4.94 percent to $15.40 on Thursday following the release of a first-quarter outlook that fell short of expectations by the retailer of beauty products.

In line with Street estimates, Sally Beauty projects adjusted income of $2 to $2.10 per share and yearly sales of $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion for fiscal 2026. With $3.70 billion in sales, the company reported an adjusted income of $1.90 per share in fiscal 2025.

The stock reached a new 52-week high after opening at $15.68 and trading between $15.46 and $17.40 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have fluctuated between $7.54 and $17.40 over the last 12 months, with volume hitting 1.98 million as opposed to the average of 2.20 million.