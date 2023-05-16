Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Lisa Rojkjaer, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced the appointment of Lisa Rojkjaer, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. She will serve on the Executive Leadership team and report to Nathalie Dubois-Stringfellow, Sangamo’s Chief Development Officer. Dr Rojkjaer succeeds Bettina Cockroft, M.D., M.B.A, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. We thank her for her contributions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rojkjaer, an experienced physician, drug developer, and regulatory expert, to the Sangamo team,” said Nathalie Dubois-Stringfellow, Chief Development Officer at Sangamo. "Her deep industry experience across all stages of clinical development will be pivotal for us as we advance our wholly owned Fabry program toward a potential Phase 3 trial, progress our industry-leading CAR-Treg program TX200 through Phase 1/2, and further develop our pre-clinical pipeline of epigenetic regulation for the central nervous system. Her leadership will be invaluable as we seek to create targeted potential genomic medicines for patients suffering from serious genetic diseases for which there are few or no available treatments today.”

Dr. Rojkjaer brings over 20 years of global and regional clinical development, regulatory, and medical affairs experience, as well as an international clinical practice background. She has held several senior leadership positions in both clinical development and medical affairs in biotech and global pharmaceutical companies, having most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at Viracta Therapeutics. She previously served in several senior positions focused on the development of small molecules and biologics for hematology and immunology indications, including Chief Medical Officer at Nordic Nanovector. Dr. Rojkjaer was the Global Clinical Program Head at Novartis Oncology, where she led development and supported the regulatory approval of Rydapt®. Other previous roles include Chief Medical Officer at Molecular Partners, and VP, Head of Clinical Development at MorphoSys AG. Earlier, at Novo Nordisk, she served as Director of Clinical Development, Hematology in the US and Head, Global Medical Affairs, Biopharmaceuticals while based in Denmark.

Dr. Rojkjaer holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Toronto, where she also completed her internal medicine and hematology fellowships.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a robust genomic medicines pipeline. Using ground-breaking science, including our proprietary zinc finger genome engineering technology and manufacturing expertise, Sangamo aims to create new genomic medicines for patients suffering from diseases for which existing treatment options are inadequate or currently don’t exist. To learn more, visit www.sangamo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

