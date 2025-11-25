Sanofi Aktie

Sanofi für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 920657 / ISIN: FR0000120578

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
25.11.2025 07:19:54

Sanofi And Regeneron : European Commission Approves Dupixent For CSU In Adults And Adolescents

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SNYNF, SAN.PA) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) announced that the European Commission has approved Dupixent (dupilumab) as a first-line targeted treatment for moderate-to-severe chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older who do not respond adequately to histamine-1 antihistamines (H1AH) and are naïve to anti-immunoglobulin E (IgE) therapy.

Dupixent is also approved for chronic spontaneous urticaria in certain adults and adolescents in several countries including the US and Japan.

Chronic spontaneous urticaria or CSU is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease driven in part by type 2 inflammation, which causes sudden and debilitating hives and recurring itch. CSU is typically treated with H1AH, medicines that target H1 receptors on cells to control symptoms of itch and urticaria. However, the disease remains uncontrolled despite H1AH treatment in many patients, some of whom are left with limited alternative treatment options. These individuals continue to experience symptoms that can be debilitating and significantly impact their quality of life.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.mehr Analysen

19.11.25 Sanofi Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.25 Sanofi Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.10.25 Sanofi Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.10.25 Sanofi Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.10.25 Sanofi Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sanofi S.A. 86,04 0,13% Sanofi S.A.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor tieferem Start -- DAX knapp im Minus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Dienstag etwas leichter erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte unterdessen etwas tiefer starten. In Fernost sind am Dienstag Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen