Sasol Appoints Muriel Dube Chairman With Effect From Sept. 13

(RTTNews) - Sasol Ltd (SSL), a chemicals and energy company, Monday announced that Muriel Dube, the former Lead Independent Director, has been appointed Chairman of the Board, with effect from September 13.

Following the appointment, the Sasol Board has appointed Martina Floel as Lead Independent Director with effect from the same day.

Dube stepped down as Chairman of the Safety, Social and Ethics Committee and member of the Audit Committee and Capital Investment Committee.

Consequently, the Board appointed David Eyton, an independent non-executive director, as Chairman of the Safety, Social and Ethics Committee and member of the Audit Committee and Nomination and Governance Committee.

Due to these appointments, Eyton stepped down as member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from September 14. Katherine Harper, an independent non-executive director, has been appointed as member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from the same day.

Dube joined the Sasol Board as an independent non-executive director in 2018. Currently she is a non-executive director at the UK Infrastructure Bank. Her past non-executive director roles include Control Risks UK, Apogee Sustainability, Vodacom South Africa, Bidvest Group Limited, PG Group, Bravo Brands, Fluormin plc and Enviroserv.

She previously served as the Chief Negotiator for the Government of South Africa in climate change negotiations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and as Director of Atmospheric Protection and Chemicals Management at the Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism.