Savara to Host Analyst and Investor Webinar on September 30, 2024

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, will host an analyst and investor webinar on September 30, 2024 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. ET to present data from the Phase 3 IMPALA-2 clinical trial of molgramostim inhalation solution (molgramostim) in autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP) and provide updates on the global commercial landscape and the Company’s market development work.

The webinar will feature presentations from Savara's management team and the following key opinion leaders:

Ali Ataya, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Florida, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine

Bruce Trapnell, M.D., IMPALA-2 International Coordinating Investigator, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine

To access the webinar with slides please click here or visit the "Events & Presentations” section of Savara's website. To access the call by phone, please use this registration link and you will be provided with dial-in details. A replay of the webinar will be available approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the call and archived for 90 days under the "Events & Presentations” section of the company's website at www.savarapharma.com.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim inhalation solution, is a granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (X, formerly known as Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

