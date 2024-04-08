Savara to Present New Data on Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP) at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference 2024

Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster presentation at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference, taking place May 17-22, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

"We look forward to seeing data presented at ATS on the significant healthcare burden facing aPAP patients, challenges for diagnosis, and the development of a novel laboratory-based autoantibody blood test that can provide a definitive diagnosis of aPAP,” said Matt Pauls, Chair and CEO, Savara. "We are also keen to increase awareness and understanding of this rare and chronic lung disease through our Industry Theater with two aPAP experts.”

ATS 2024 Accepted Abstracts:

Savara

701: Healthcare Burden of Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis

Poster Session A26: Improving Outcomes in Sarcoidosis, Rare Lung Disease and Lung Transplant

Poster Discussion Session: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 9:15-11:15 AM PDT

Trillium Health

702: Development of a Novel Laboratory Test for the Detection of GM-CSF Antibodies to Aid in the Diagnosis of Individuals At-Risk for Autoimmune Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (aPAP)

Poster Session A26: Improving Outcomes in Sarcoidosis, Rare Lung Disease and Lung Transplant

Poster Discussion Session: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 9:15-11:15 AM PDT

The abstracts will be published in a supplement of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (AJRCCM) on May 1, 2024. For more details about the ATS International Conference please visit https://conference.thoracic.org/index.php.

Industry Theater:

Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis (PAP): Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Management

Sunday, May 19, 2024, 1:15-2:00 PM PDT

Bruce Trapnell, M.D., M.S. and Tisha Wang, M.D. will provide an overview of PAP, including the burden of this rare lung disease, the hallmark signs and symptoms of autoimmune PAP (aPAP), the most common form of PAP, and the path to diagnosing aPAP.

About aPAP

Autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP) is a rare lung disease that belongs to a family of distinct rare lung diseases collectively known as pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP). aPAP represents about 90% of all patients with PAP. While aPAP can affect people of any age, race or sex, onset occurs most frequently in people between the ages of 30 and 40. PAP is characterized by the build-up of surfactant in the alveoli, or air sacs, of the lungs. The surfactant consists of proteins and lipids and is an important physiological substance that lines the inside of the alveoli to prevent the lungs from collapsing. The root cause of aPAP is an autoimmune response against GM-CSF, a naturally occurring protein in the body. Pulmonary macrophages need to be stimulated by GM-CSF to function properly, but in aPAP, GM-CSF is neutralized by antibodies against GM-CSF, rendering the macrophages unable to perform their tasks, including the clearance of surfactant from the alveoli. In aPAP, the feeling of having trouble breathing is the most common symptom. People with aPAP can also experience chronic cough, fatigue, sputum production, reduced ability to exercise and episodes of fever due to underlying pulmonary infections.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (X, formerly known as Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

