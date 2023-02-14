Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of January 2023 include:

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $36.1 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $34.8 billion.

Total client assets were $7.48 trillion as of month-end January, down 4% from January 2022 and up 6% compared to December 2022.

Client cash as a percentage of assets was 11.6% as of month-end January, compared with 11.3% in January 2022 and 12.3% in December 2022.

Commentary from the CFO

CFO Peter Crawford commented, "Our strong business momentum carried over into the new year as we gathered a record $36.1 billion in core net new assets during January, an annualized growth rate of 6%. Investor engagement and sentiment improved from year-end levels as equity markets rebounded – with the S&P 500® index notching its best start in four years. Given the strong performance of the markets during the month, in conjunction with normal seasonal patterns, clients increased allocations to equity and fixed income securities to start the year. Over the remainder of 2023, Schwab’s diversified financial model keeps us well-positioned to convert our continued success with clients into earnings growth and meaningful capital return.”

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For January 2023 2022 2023 Change Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average® 35,132 33,893 34,678 32,977 32,990 30,775 32,845 31,510 28,726 32,733 34,590 33,147 34,086 3% (3%) Nasdaq Composite® 14,240 13,751 14,221 12,335 12,081 11,029 12,391 11,816 10,576 10,988 11,468 10,466 11,585 11% (19%) Standard & Poor’s® 500 4,516 4,374 4,530 4,132 4,132 3,785 4,130 3,955 3,586 3,872 4,080 3,840 4,077 6% (10%) Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 8,138.0 7,803.8 7,686.6 7,862.1 7,284.4 7,301.7 6,832.5 7,304.8 7,127.6 6,644.2 7,004.6 7,320.6 7,049.8 Net New Assets (1) 33.6 40.6 46.3 (9.2 ) 32.8 19.8 31.5 43.3 39.8 42.0 33.1 53.3 36.1 (32%) 7% Net Market (Losses) Gains (367.8 ) (157.8 ) 129.2 (568.5 ) (15.5 ) (489.0 ) 440.8 (220.5 ) (523.2 ) 318.4 282.9 (324.1 ) 394.7 Total Client Assets (at month end) 7,803.8 7,686.6 7,862.1 7,284.4 7,301.7 6,832.5 7,304.8 7,127.6 6,644.2 7,004.6 7,320.6 7,049.8 7,480.6 6% (4%) Core Net New Assets (2) 33.6 40.6 46.3 (9.2 ) 32.8 40.6 31.5 43.3 39.8 42.0 33.1 53.3 36.1 (32%) 7% Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 541.9 533.7 538.9 509.3 513.0 483.8 514.8 499.2 466.6 487.3 514.0 499.8 524.6 5% (3%) Advisor Services (3) 3,382.4 3,342.5 3,404.6 3,190.5 3,213.8 3,040.4 3,222.5 3,150.5 2,950.9 3,106.0 3,270.5 3,173.4 3,345.4 5% (1%) Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts (4) 33,308 33,421 33,577 33,759 33,822 33,896 33,934 33,984 33,875 33,896 33,636 33,758 33,878 - 2% Banking Accounts 1,628 1,641 1,641 1,652 1,658 1,669 1,680 1,690 1,696 1,706 1,705 1,716 1,729 1% 6% Corporate Retirement Plan Participants 2,216 2,235 2,246 2,261 2,275 2,275 2,267 2,285 2,305 2,322 2,336 2,351 2,369 1% 7% Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 426 356 420 386 323 305 278 332 287 298 303 330 344 4% (19%) Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5) 11.3 % 11.5 % 11.4 % 11.9 % 12.0 % 12.8 % 12.0 % 12.1 % 12.9 % 12.2 % 11.5 % 12.3 % 11.6 % (70) bp 30 bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 22.4 % 24.0 % 22.4 % 21.9 % 22.6 % 22.3 % 24.2 % 23.3 % 23.6 % 24.1 % 24.6 % 23.2 % 23.0 % (20) bp 60 bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (6) 622,997 629,042 644,768 636,668 620,157 614,100 605,751 586,154 568,351 552,631 527,019 520,100 512,893 (1%) (18%) Average Margin Balances 86,737 84,354 81,526 83,762 78,841 74,577 72,177 72,855 73,224 69,188 66,011 64,759 60,211 (7%) (31%) Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (7) 157,706 153,824 155,657 152,653 154,669 155,306 154,542 148,427 141,198 136,036 130,479 126,953 122,387 (4%) (22%) Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (8,9) (in millions of dollars) Equities 7,384 9,371 14,177 (786 ) 1,889 (1,586 ) 5,589 10,465 (2,662 ) 3,984 3,777 (1,837 ) 7,236 Hybrid (367 ) (478 ) (497 ) (529 ) (1,718 ) (1,054 ) (2,041 ) (783 ) (938 ) (1,380 ) (2,052 ) (1,595 ) (433 ) Bonds 1,804 (1,973 ) (7,851 ) (6,933 ) (6,121 ) (5,631 ) 729 (141 ) (5,801 ) (7,218 ) (3,721 ) (3,260 ) 5,646 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (8) (4,961 ) (6,318 ) (11,888 ) (16,657 ) (20,761 ) (16,258 ) (8,674 ) (7,117 ) (15,200 ) (18,473 ) (17,143 ) (21,851 ) 552 Exchange-Traded Funds (9) 13,782 13,238 17,717 8,409 14,811 7,987 12,951 16,658 5,799 13,859 15,147 15,159 11,897 Money Market Funds (1,984 ) (1,086 ) (1,344 ) (3,430 ) 7,106 11,544 13,711 19,702 17,018 21,542 16,929 27,778 24,285

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports . (1) June 2022 includes an outflow of $20.8 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) November 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 350 thousand low-balance accounts. September 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 152 thousand low-balance accounts. (5) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (6) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet. November 2022 includes the impact of transferring certain investment securities from the available for sale category to the held-to-maturity category. (7) Represents average TD Ameritrade clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. (8) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (9) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

