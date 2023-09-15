Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of August 2023 include:

Core net new assets brought to the company excluding Ameritrade brokerage originated clients equaled $28.1 billion for the month – bringing year-to-date Schwab originated core asset gathering up to $219.9 billion. Total core net new assets across all clients totaled $4.9 billion in August and $202.5 billion on a year-to-date basis.

Total client assets were $8.09 trillion as of month-end August, up 14% from August 2022 and down 2% compared to July 2023.

Average interest-earning assets were $449.5 billion in August, down 23% from August 2022 and down 4% compared to July 2023.

Commentary from the CFO

CFO Peter Crawford commented on recent company events and select trends, "Our Labor Day Weekend conversion of former Ameritrade clients was a tremendous success. The latest conversion weekend was approximately 40% larger than the May cohort in terms of total accounts and would by itself be the largest brokerage firm conversion in history. In total, we migrated $1.3 trillion in client assets from over 7,000 Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms and 3.6 million Retail accounts. Perhaps even more impressive, the amount of assets converted earlier this month was equivalent to the total Ameritrade client asset base at the time the acquisition was announced in late 2019. Following the Labor Day conversion, we have not observed any meaningful disruptions in the overall client experience and service volumes have already normalized to pre-conversion levels.

Our organic asset gathering remains solid. In an effort to share additional insight into recent net new asset (NNA) trends, today’s release provides a break-out of asset flows for clients whose accounts were opened at Schwab versus those initially opened at Ameritrade. The break-out helps illustrate that core NNA from Schwab originated accounts continues to be robust – up 15% year-to-date relative to the same period in 2022.

As expected, firmwide NNA has been temporarily impacted by asset attrition from clients originating at Ameritrade. Currently, attrition levels are measurably better than what we communicated at the time we announced the acquisition in November 2019. The majority of these deal-related outflows have been attributable to Ameritrade RIA clients, including a select number of relationships that did not meet our criteria for an ongoing service relationship.

Regarding client cash trends, realignment activity in the first half of September has resulted in essentially neutral flows – or inflows generally equal to outflows. This comes after August, where we saw a brief uptick in client cash movement from transactional cash to higher yielding investment solutions offered at Schwab following the late July increase to the Fed Funds rate. This immediate, yet relatively transitory reaction has been common throughout the current tightening cycle.

Schwab’s diversified financial model has enabled us to deliver strong results through a wide range of environments, including 33 consecutive quarters of GAAP pre-tax margin exceeding 35%. On an adjusted basis (1), we have posted a pre-tax margin of 40% or greater for 11 consecutive quarters and we expect to extend that streak to 12 when we report third quarter results next month.”

(1) Adjusted pre-tax margin percentage, or adjusted income before taxes on income, is calculated as total net revenues less adjusted total expenses divided by total net revenues. Adjusted total expenses exclude the impact of applicable acquisition and integration-related costs, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs related to achieving incremental cost savings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Ameritrade client conversion; net new assets; asset attrition from clients originating at Ameritrade; client cash trends; financial results; and third quarter pre-tax margin. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expressed expectations.

Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the risk that Ameritrade client transitions are not completed when expected or do not result in a positive client experience; asset attrition from clients originating at Ameritrade is higher than expected; client use of the company’s advisory solutions and other products and services; general market conditions, including the level of interest rates and equity valuations; client cash allocation decisions; client sensitivity to rates; level of client assets, including cash balances; competitive pressures on pricing; capital and liquidity needs and management; balance sheet positioning relative to changes in interest rates; interest earning asset mix and growth; the level and mix of client trading activity; market volatility; securities lending; margin loan balances; the amount and timing of restructuring costs related to achieving incremental cost savings; and new or changed legislation, regulation or regulatory expectations, including the timing of the FDIC’s enactment of a final rule relating to a special assessment and our recognition of the full amount of the special assessment in earnings upon such enactment. Other important factors include the company’s ability to successfully implement integration strategies and plans; attract and retain clients and independent investment advisors and grow those relationships and client assets; develop and launch new and enhanced products, services, and capabilities, as well as enhance its infrastructure and capacity, in a timely and successful manner; hire and retain talent; support client activity levels; monetize client assets; manage expenses; and other factors set forth in the company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 34.4 million active brokerage accounts, 2.5 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.8 million banking accounts, and $8.09 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2023. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For August 2023 2022 2023 Change Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Mo. Yr. Market Indices (at month end) Dow Jones Industrial Average® 31,510 28,726 32,733 34,590 33,147 34,086 32,657 33,274 34,098 32,908 34,408 35,560 34,722 (2 %) 10 % Nasdaq Composite® 11,816 10,576 10,988 11,468 10,466 11,585 11,456 12,222 12,227 12,935 13,788 14,346 14,035 (2 %) 19 % Standard & Poor’s® 500 3,955 3,586 3,872 4,080 3,840 4,077 3,970 4,109 4,169 4,180 4,450 4,589 4,508 (2 %) 14 % Client Assets (in billions of dollars) Beginning Client Assets 7,304.8 7,127.6 6,644.2 7,004.6 7,320.6 7,049.8 7,480.6 7,380.2 7,580.0 7,631.5 7,650.2 8,015.8 8,241.0 Net New Assets (1) 43.3 39.8 42.0 33.1 53.3 36.1 41.7 72.9 13.6 24.6 33.8 12.9 8.1 (37 %) (81 %) Net Market (Losses) Gains (220.5 ) (523.2 ) 318.4 282.9 (324.1 ) 394.7 (142.1 ) 126.9 37.9 (5.9 ) 331.8 212.3 (154.4 ) Total Client Assets (at month end) 7,127.6 6,644.2 7,004.6 7,320.6 7,049.8 7,480.6 7,380.2 7,580.0 7,631.5 7,650.2 8,015.8 8,241.0 8,094.7 (2 %) 14 % Core Net New Assets (2) 43.3 39.8 42.0 33.1 53.3 36.1 41.7 53.9 (2.3 ) 20.7 33.8 13.7 4.9 (64 %) (89 %) Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) Investor Services 499.2 466.6 487.3 514.0 499.8 524.6 515.5 526.2 530.7 526.3 547.5 560.6 552.2 (1 %) 11 % Advisor Services (3) 3,150.5 2,950.9 3,106.0 3,270.5 3,173.4 3,345.4 3,289.6 3,369.3 3,394.9 3,377.8 3,527.8 3,619.8 3,554.2 (2 %) 13 % Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands) Active Brokerage Accounts (4) 33,984 33,875 33,896 33,636 33,758 33,878 34,010 34,120 34,248 34,311 34,382 34,434 34,440 - 1 % Banking Accounts 1,690 1,696 1,706 1,705 1,716 1,729 1,733 1,746 1,757 1,768 1,781 1,792 1,798 - 6 % Corporate Retirement Plan Participants 2,285 2,305 2,322 2,336 2,351 2,369 2,384 2,379 2,391 2,401 2,443 2,458 2,458 - 8 % Client Activity New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) 332 287 298 303 330 344 320 378 331 314 315 303 311 3 % (6 %) Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (5,6) 12.1 % 12.9 % 12.2 % 11.5 % 12.2 % 11.5 % 11.6 % 11.2 % 10.8 % 10.9 % 10.5 % 10.2 % 10.4 % 20 bp (170) bp Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades 23.3 % 23.6 % 24.1 % 24.6 % 23.2 % 23.0 % 23.5 % 22.8 % 23.4 % 23.5 % 23.9 % 23.0 % 24.4 % 140 bp 110 bp Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars) Average Interest-Earning Assets (7) 586,154 568,351 552,631 527,019 520,100 512,893 503,122 497,627 493,215 483,438 479,752 466,659 449,483 (4 %) (23 %) Average Margin Balances 72,855 73,224 69,188 66,011 64,759 60,211 60,575 60,848 60,338 60,250 61,543 63,040 64,226 2 % (12 %) Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (8) 148,427 141,198 136,036 130,479 126,953 122,387 115,816 109,392 104,775 103,149 102,917 102,566 101,928 (1 %) (31 %) Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Net Buys (Sells) (9,10) (in millions of dollars) Equities 10,465 (2,662 ) 3,984 3,777 (1,837 ) 7,236 5,850 (3,234 ) 1,126 (1,366 ) 9,190 7,423 (278 ) Hybrid (783 ) (938 ) (1,380 ) (2,052 ) (1,595 ) (433 ) 47 (1,641 ) (462 ) (889 ) (903 ) (407 ) (1,037 ) Bonds (141 ) (5,801 ) (7,218 ) (3,721 ) (3,260 ) 5,646 4,281 6,158 2,575 2,029 3,302 2,515 4,696 Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars) Mutual Funds (9) (7,117 ) (15,200 ) (18,473 ) (17,143 ) (21,851 ) 552 (2,338 ) (7,423 ) (4,904 ) (7,157 ) (4,485 ) (3,333 ) (6,476 ) Exchange-Traded Funds (10) 16,658 5,799 13,859 15,147 15,159 11,897 12,516 8,706 8,143 6,931 16,074 12,864 9,857 Money Market Funds 19,702 17,018 21,542 16,929 27,778 24,285 23,347 27,106 6,291 15,256 9,112 7,911 16,869

Note: Certain supplemental details related to the information above can be found at: https://www.aboutschwab.com/financial-reports. (1) Unless otherwise noted, differences between net new assets and core net new assets are net flows from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail Certificates of Deposit (CDs) - including March 2023 which reflects inflows of $19.0 billion from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs issued year-to-date through March 31, 2023. April 2023 also includes an inflow of $12.0 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. (2) Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client, and activity from off-platform Schwab Bank Retail CDs. These flows may span multiple reporting periods. (3) Excludes Retirement Business Services. (4) November 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 350 thousand low-balance accounts. September 2022 includes the company-initiated closure of approximately 152 thousand low-balance accounts. (5) Schwab One®, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets. (6) Beginning July 2023, client cash as a percentage of client assets excludes brokered CDs issued by Charles Schwab Bank. Prior periods have been recast to reflect this change. (7) Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet. November 2022 includes the impact of transferring certain investment securities from the available for sale category to the held-to-maturity category. (8) Represents average clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions. (9) Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions. (10) Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

